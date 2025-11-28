UPS Says MD-11 Fleet Will Be Grounded During Peak Season

A fleet of planes that UPS grounded after a deadly crash isn't expected to be back in service during the peak holiday season due to inspections and possible repairs, the company said in an internal memo this week. The airline expects it will be several months before its McDonnell Douglas MD-11 fleet returns to service as it works to meet Federal Aviation Administration guidelines, said the memo from UPS Airlines president Bill Moore to employees. The process was originally estimated to take weeks but is now expected to take several months, the AP reports.

A fiery MD-11 plane crash on Nov. 4 in Louisville, Kentucky, killed 14 people and injured at least 23 when the left engine detached during takeoff. Cargo carriers grounded their McDonnell Douglas MD-11 fleets shortly after, ahead of a directive from the FAA.