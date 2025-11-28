Colorado State Senator Killed in Crash on Interstate

Colorado State Sen. Faith Winter was killed Wednesday night in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near Centennial, south of Denver, Gov. Jared Polis and other state officials have confirmed. The multi-vehicle accident also left three people injured, reports the Denver Post . Winter, a 45-year-old Democrat from Broomfield, served in the state House from 2015 to 2019 and moved to the Senate following her 2018 election win. Polis said he would order flags lowered to half-staff on the day of her memorial service. Legislative leaders from both parties expressed shock and sadness at her death.

"I have had the honor of working with her on many issues to improve the lives of every person and family in our great state, and tackling climate change," Polis said. "I am deeply saddened for her family, her friends and colleagues, and her community. Faith's work and advocacy made Colorado a better state." Senate President James Coleman and Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez highlighted Winter's work on behalf of mothers, families, and transit policy, praising her thoughtfulness and humility.

Winter is survived by two children, a son and daughter. She was engaged to marry former Democratic state Rep. Matt Gray. The Colorado Sun reports that Winter often brought her dog, Queso to the state Capitol and her daughter sold Girl Scout cookies outside the House and Senate chambers. Deputy John Bartmann of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said the cause of the five-vehicle crash is being investigated and it is "going to take some time to figure out."