Posted Feb 25, 2026 11:05 AM CST
In this handout photo released by the Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service on April 20, 2022, the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from Plesetsk in northwestern Russia.   (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service via AP, File)

An unsettling theme emerged from a set of AI-run war games: the bots were unusually eager to go nuclear. In simulations run by Kenneth Payne of King's College London, three advanced language models—OpenAI's GPT-5.2, Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4, and Google's Gemini 3 Flash—played out 21 high-stakes geopolitical crises, from border clashes to regime-threatening showdowns. Given options that ranged from diplomatic complaints to surrender to all-out strategic nuclear war, the models deployed at least one tactical nuclear weapon in 95% of the games, per New Scientist. In such cases, the opposing AI was very unlikely to deescalate, doing so just 18% of the time.

None of the models ever chose full surrender or complete accommodation, even when clearly losing. The AIs also frequently miscalculated, with unintended escalations occurring in 86% of conflicts. Experts say the results underscore risks as militaries experiment with AI in war planning and simulations. "From a nuclear-risk perspective, the findings are unsettling," says James Johnson of the University of Aberdeen, who worries that AI agents lack the measured responses of humans in such a scenario, per New Scientist.

Other experts stress that no one is about to give launch authority to machines, but warn that tight decision timelines could push commanders to lean more on AI systems that do not grasp the stakes the way humans do. Though the models "exhibit credible metacognitive self-awareness, assessing their own strategic abilities before deciding how to act," they must be "properly calibrated against known patterns of human reasoning" if they are to become "a powerful tool for strategic analysis," according to the preprint study.

