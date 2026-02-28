Boebert Defends Leaking Photo of Hillary Clinton

Rep. Lauren Boebert isn't backing away from the Hillary Clinton photo leak that briefly froze a closed-door House deposition in New York on Jeffrey Epstein. The Colorado Republican was named by commentator Benny Johnson as the source of a grainy image of Clinton testifying under oath on Thursday; committee rules bar members from taking or sharing images from inside such proceedings, per USA Today . Clinton said the deposition in Chappaqua was paused until she received assurances that "no rules would be broken going forward," calling the violation "very upsetting."

Asked by reporters why she did it, Boebert replied, "Why not?" and joked that she wanted to showcase Clinton's blue suit. She later quipped that she had used "BleachBit" and a hammer on her iPad and didn't recall any photos. Boebert posted on X that "no U.S. Ambassadors were harmed in the taking of today's photo." Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia said it was "not acceptable" for Republicans to flout their own rules, though Boebert said she faced no formal reprimand.

"We are sitting through an incredibly unserious clown show of a deposition," Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari said, per the Hill, "where members of Congress and the Republican Party are more concerned about getting their photo op of Secretary Clinton than actually getting to the truth and holding anyone accountable." Clinton's testimony, part of a broader GOP-led inquiry into ties between Epstein and Hillary and Bill Clinton, was conducted behind closed doors but is to be transcribed, filmed, and eventually released.