Instagram Will Alert Parents to Teens' Self-Harm Searches

Parents could soon get a digital heads-up if their teen is looking for the darkest corners of Instagram. Meta says that beginning next week, adults who've enabled Instagram's supervision tools will be notified when a teen repeatedly carries out searches for content or terms tied to suicide or self-harm over a short period. Alerts will arrive via email, text, or WhatsApp, or through the Insta app itself, and will include guidance on how to talk to kids about mental health, reports CBS News . Instagram already blocks searches for self-harm content and directs users to resources that can help.

"Our goal is to empower parents to step in if their teen's searches suggest they may need support," Meta says in a release. "We also want to avoid sending these notifications unnecessarily, which, if done too much, could make the notifications less useful overall." The social media giant won't say exactly how many searches trigger the new warning, only that it's "a few" done close together.

The feature will first roll out in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, with more regions to follow throughout 2026. It comes as Meta defends itself in two trials, per the AP: one in Los Angeles over whether Instagram (and Google-owned YouTube) are built to keep young users hooked, and another in New Mexico on whether Meta neglected to keep kids safe from sexual exploitation. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently acknowledged that enforcing Instagram's minimum age of 13 is difficult, as teens can lie about their birthdays, per CBS.