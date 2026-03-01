Pentagon Reports First US Casualties

Three US service members were killed in action during the joint attack on Iran, the Defense Department said Sunday, the first American casualties of the operation that began Saturday. Five others were reported to be seriously wounded, the Washington Post reports. US Central Command posted on X that several troops "sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are in the process of being returned to duty," per the New York Times. The military did not release the names of those killed or any details but added that their identities will be released 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.