A College Coaching Soap Opera Is Finally Over

Lane Kiffin is officially heading to Louisiana State University, ending weeks of speculation about his future and capping a historic run at Ole Miss. Kiffin announced on Sunday that he will take over as head coach of the LSU Tigers, leaving the Rebels after six seasons—including one of the best in school history, with an 11-1 record this season and what will likely be their first-ever College Football Playoff berth, CNN reports. But Kiffin won't be coaching them in those playoffs. Rumors had swirled for months about Kiffin possibly moving to any one of a number of different schools.

"I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU," Kiffin posted on social media, adding that he will "forever cherish" his time at Ole Miss. Kiffin said he wanted to coach Ole Miss through the playoffs, but athletic director Keith Carter denied that request. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been named the new head coach and will lead the Rebels as they chase their first national title. LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry called Kiffin "a proven winner" and "the ideal leader to guide LSU into the future." Kiffin replaces Brian Kelly, who was fired earlier this month with three years left on a 10-year, $100 million deal.

As ESPN reports in a detailed look at Kiffin's coaching history, he "has more coaching jobs in the past two decades than many of his counterparts combined." As for what could have been behind this latest exit, columnist Blake Toppmeyer had this to say at USA Today: "Ole Miss hired Kiffin when schools like LSU wouldn't have him. When Kiffin had to choose between reupping with Ole Miss or turning heel to rival LSU, he traded the playoffs for an ego stroke. The Ole Miss administration wouldn't let an outbound Kiffin coach in the postseason, because who lets their ex keep living in the house for several weeks after they've wedded a new bride?"