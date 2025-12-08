MTG Keeps Up Criticism of Trump on 60 Minutes

Marjorie Taylor Greene sat for a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, and the outgoing congresswoman did not use the opportunity to make amends with President Trump. Some highlights of her interview with Lesley Stahl, via CBS News and the Hill:

In private: Greene said fellow Republicans routinely mocked Trump privately—"it would shock people," she told Stahl. "I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks ... to when he won the primary in 2024 they all started—excuse my language, Lesley, kissing his a--, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time." She said many would never challenge Trump publicly because they fear "a nasty Truth Social post on them."