MTG Keeps Up Criticism of Trump on 60 Minutes

Former ally says he is not America First, suggests Republicans mock him privately
Posted Dec 8, 2025 5:54 AM CST
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington.   (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Marjorie Taylor Greene sat for a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, and the outgoing congresswoman did not use the opportunity to make amends with President Trump. Some highlights of her interview with Lesley Stahl, via CBS News and the Hill:

  • In private: Greene said fellow Republicans routinely mocked Trump privately—"it would shock people," she told Stahl. "I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks ... to when he won the primary in 2024 they all started—excuse my language, Lesley, kissing his a--, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time." She said many would never challenge Trump publicly because they fear "a nasty Truth Social post on them."

  • Betrayal: Greene accused Trump of betraying campaign promises. "For an America First president, the No.1 focus should have been domestic policy, and it wasn't. And so, of course I was critical because those were my campaign promises." She described herself as America First, not MAGA, the latter being "President Trump's phrase."
  • Traitor: She said death threats against her and her family immediately increased once Trump went after her online. "The subject line for the direct death threats on my son was his words: 'Marjorie Traitor Greene,'" she said. Greene added that when she informed Trump of the threats, he gave an "extremely unkind" response, without elaborating.
  • Traitor, II: Greene also objected to Trump using that traitor label against her. "He did this in the same time span where President Trump brought in the al-Qaeda leader that was wanted by the US government, who is now the president of Syria. Then within a week, he brought in the Crown Prince, MBS, who murdered an American journalist. And then he brought in the newly elected Democrat Socialist mayor of New York," she said. "That was the time span that he called me a traitor."

