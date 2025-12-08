Crockett Announces Senate Run in Texas

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett launched a campaign Monday for the US Senate in Texas, bringing a national profile to a race that may be critical to Democrats' long-shot hopes of reclaiming a Senate majority in next year's midterm elections. Crockett, one of Congress' most outspoken Democrats and a frequent target of GOP attacks, jumped into the race on the final day of qualifying in Texas. She is seeking the Senate seat held by Republican John Cornyn, who is running for reelection in the GOP-dominated state, the AP reports.

Democrats need a net gain of four Senate seats to wrest control from Republicans next November, when most of the seats up for reelection are in states like Texas that President Trump won last year. Democrats have long hoped to make Texas more competitive after decades of Republican dominance. Cornyn, first elected to the Senate in 2002, is facing the toughest GOP primary of his career against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and US Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Crockett's announcement came hours after former Rep. Colin Allred ended his own campaign for the Democratic nomination in favor of attempting a House comeback bid. She faces a March 3 primary against Democratic state Rep. James Talarico, a former teacher with a rising national profile fueled by viral social media posts challenging Republican policies such as private school vouchers and requiring the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Allred said in a statement Monday that he wanted to avoid "a bruising Senate primary and runoff" that could threaten Democrats' chances in November. He said he would instead run for the House in a newly drawn district in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which he represented in Congress before he won the Democrats' Senate nomination in 2024 and lost the general election to Sen. Ted Cruz.