After Trump's Call, Experts See Where Elections Are Vulnerable

With President Trump calling for the federal government and Republican Party to take control of elections, repeating baseless fraud claims, voting experts have identified several battleground states as especially vulnerable. Analysts point to Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona as states where existing political and legal conditions could enable such moves. In those places, the New York Times reports, pro-Trump activists and Republican officials are pursuing audits, rule changes, and structural overhauls that opponents and analysts say could tilt the playing field or undermine confidence in the results.

In Michigan, for instance, a right-wing group has obtained copies of about 150,000 Detroit absentee ballots and envelopes from 2020 through public records requests and is building its own database to scrutinize them. Its leaders have met with a national coalition of Trump-aligned election activists and are openly drawing comparisons to Fulton County, Georgia, where the FBI in January seized hundreds of boxes of ballots from a government warehouse based on already debunked fraud allegations. Detroit officials say they stand by the 2020 results and welcome outside review. North Carolina Republicans have restructured control of election boards, stripping the Democratic governor of appointment power and giving it to the elected GOP state auditor. In multiple states, Democratic politicians and election officials are preparing for a fight with the Trump administration. The full Times report can be found here.