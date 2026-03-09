FBI Just Expanded Its Inquiry Into the 2020 Vote

The Justice Department is staying aggressive in investigating President Trump's claims of a stolen election in 2020. Federal investigators have issued a subpoena for records related to voting in Maricopa County, reports Politico . As the New York Times notes, Maricopa is the state's biggest county and a "Democratic stronghold" to boot. The FBI recently served a federal grand jury subpoena on the Arizona State Senate, which had ordered a post-election audit there, and Senate President Warren Petersen said Monday on social media that he has turned over the requested material.

The move signals that the Justice Department's inquiry—first revealed after a January search of an elections office in Fulton County, Georgia—now formally includes another swing state. The previous Arizona audit spent six months examining 2.1 million ballots in the county after Trump allies alleged widespread fraud. It ultimately found no evidence that Trump was denied a win and in fact slightly increased Joe Biden's margin, but much of the original paper record has since been destroyed under routine procedures. The subpoena instead appears aimed at the extensive digital data held by the state Senate. Trump publicly cheered the subpoena in a Truth Social post.