Trump: Iran Would Have Attacked 'Within a Week'

At a news conference Monday, President Trump was asked about his comments earlier in the day in which he told a reporter that the war was "very complete," while the Pentagon said on social media: "We Have Only Just Begun to Fight." Trump was asked whether it was the end or the beginning and said, "It's the beginning of building a new country," a comment that seemed to suggest the US might be engaged in the building of a new Iran, the AP reports. Trump suggested that the war was for the benefit of other nations, especially those dependent on oil that's shipped through the Strait of Hormuz. "I mean, we're doing this for the other parts of the world, including countries like China," Trump said.

War over "pretty soon." Trump said the war would be over "pretty soon," but added: "We've already won in many ways, but we haven't won enough." He said the US was saving some of the "most important" targets, including Iran's electrical grid, for later strikes, if necessary, France24 reports.