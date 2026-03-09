DHS Shutdown Blamed for Hourslong TSA Waits

Travelers complained of long waits Sunday—lasting hours in some cases—at security checkpoints at airports in Houston and New Orleans, which officials blamed on a government shutdown of the US Department of Homeland Security, the AP reports. The estimated wait time at the standard security checkpoint at the William P. Hobby Airport in Houston early Sunday evening was at one point three hours, according to the Houston Airports website. The Hobby airport on social media Friday said it expected more travelers than normal due to spring break. In a series of posts Sunday, the airport on X went from urging travelers to arrive early to asking them to arrive 3 to 4 hours before their flights to eventually asking them to arrive 4 to 5 hours early to allow extra time for screening, citing the partial government shutdown.

Posts on X from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Sunday said a shortage of TSA agents at the security checkpoint was leading to "longer-than-average" lines. The airport urged travelers to arrive at least three hours before their flights and said wait times could last up to two hours. It warned similar delays could continue through the coming week. It's not immediately clear if the delays in Houston and New Orleans were happening at other airports around the country. Sunday's longer-than-usual wait times came on top of flight delays in recent days in places like Atlanta due to weather.

Agents with the US Transportation Security Administration are expected to work without pay during the ongoing shutdown of the department, which began Feb. 14. Democratic lawmakers have said DHS won't get funded until new restrictions are placed on federal immigration operations following the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this year. Says one mom who waited in line three and a half hours, missing the family's original flight: "It was nuts. It was crazy."