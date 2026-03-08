US | NYPD Bomb Squad Tests Devices Lit at Gracie Mansion Protest 2 people are held after clashes at anti-Islam demonstration led by Jack Lang By Bob Cronin withNewser.AI Posted Mar 8, 2026 9:40 AM CDT Copied In this July 28, 2014, file photo, a wrought iron gate secures the entrance to Gracie Mansion, on the Upper East Side in New York on Monday, July 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) A tense protest outside Gracie Mansion in New York City on Saturday briefly turned into a bomb scare. Police said two people are in custody after two small "suspicious devices" were lit and thrown near the official residence of Mayor Zohran Mamdani during an anti-Islam rally and counterprotest. No one was hurt, NBC News reports, and the police department's bomb squad was testing the items to determine whether they were working explosives or hoaxes. The rally, led by right-wing influencer Jake Lang, a pardoned Jan. 6 rioter, and opposing protesters separated by police, saw tensions spike around midday. One Lang supporter was arrested after being accused of pepper-spraying counterprotesters. Soon after, an 18-year-old counterprotester ignited and threw a device toward the protest area, police said, then lit a second one and dropped it nearby. Both he and a 19-year-old man were detained; no charges had been filed as of Saturday evening. Officials were awaiting the results of analysis of the devices, per the New York Times, described as smoking, jar-like objects wrapped in tape with metal hardware and a fuse, filled with bolts and screws. The response included K-9 sweeps and FBI terrorism task force involvement. Mamdani, the city's first Muslim mayor, was inside the residence at the time; his office called the protest "despicable and Islamophobic." Read These Next He made 6 figures betting the government couldn't spend less. Groundskeeper thought it was a sinkhole. It hid an old wine cellar. Girls' killer dies after UK prison beating. Lily Allen's 'revenge dress' literally has the receipts. Report an error