Women's Day Unites Causes

Women around the world called Sunday for equal pay, reproductive rights, education, justice, and decision-making jobs while celebrating progress toward female empowerment during events marking International Women's Day. The event is commemorated in different ways and to varying degrees in different places, the AP reports. This year's theme is "Give to Gain," with a focus on fundraising for organizations focused on women's issues and less tangible forms of giving such as teaching peers. Some demonstrators urged governments for guarantees on a series of issue. Sexual abuse also was a focus, with Gisele Pelicot marching in Paris and Virginia Giuffre's family members planning to speak outside the ranch Jeffrey Epstein owned in New Mexico.

Berlin: Roughly 20,000 people attended a march, twice what police expected, the news agency dpa reported. Speakers decried violence against women in Germany, as well as gender discrimination.