White House Accuses NTSB Member of Drinking on the Job

The White House accused the National Transportation Safety Board member it fired of serious misconduct, including drinking on the job and harassing staff, on Monday, but Todd Inman flatly denies the allegations and plans to fight back. Inman revealed on Sunday that he had been fired on Friday without explanation, though his term on the board was supposed to continue through the end of 2027, the AP reports. President Trump's administration said Monday that it believes the firing is justified.

"The White House lawfully removed Todd Inman from the NTSB after receiving highly concerning reports of inappropriate alcohol use on the job, harassment of staff, misuse of government resources, and failure to attend at least half of NTSB meetings," White House spokesman Kush Desai said. "The Trump administration remains committed to maintaining safety and security for Americans in the air and on the ground."