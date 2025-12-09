Florida Man Charged in Long Island Cold Case Murder

A Florida man has been charged with murder in a case once thought to be tied to the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings, the New York Times reports. Andrew Dykes, 66, was indicted in Nassau County, New York, this week for the killing of Tanya Denise Jackson , whose remains were found near those of her 2-year-old daughter, Tatiana, in the same area on Long Island where the Gilgo Beach victims' bodies were discovered. Dykes, who is the father of the child, was arrested in Florida on a felony fugitive warrant and is awaiting extradition to New York. Some of Jackson's remains were first discovered in a different part of New York in 1997, but more were found in the Gilgo Beach area in 2011 when investigators started looking for bodies there.

Jackson, identified for years only as "Peaches" due to a tattoo on her chest, was initially considered a possible Gilgo victim, but officials now say her case does not appear to be connected to the Gilgo murders. The body of her daughter, believed to have been roughly 2, was found in 2011 also in the Gilgo Beach area, wrapped in a blanket and wearing gold jewelry. Police were able to link the child to Jackson through DNA. Jackson was just 26 when she died, CBS News reports.

Jackson, born in Alabama and a US Army veteran who served in the Gulf War, was estranged from much of her family and was not reported missing after her disappearance. She and her daughter were buried at a military cemetery in Alabama earlier this year. Police say Jackson and Dykes, who investigators tracked down thanks to Tatiana's birth certificate, met in the military, ABC 7 reports. The Gilgo Beach serial killing investigation, meanwhile, continues, with Rex Heuermann facing charges in the deaths of seven women, six of whom were found in the Gilgo Beach area. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty and is expected to go to trial next year.