Feds Release New Photos of Ex-Olympic Snowboarder

The FBI is circulating a new image of a onetime Olympic snowboarder they describe as a cartel-protected fugitive accused of murder and running a billion-dollar cocaine pipeline. Canadian citizen Ryan Wedding, 44, remains on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list and is believed to be hiding in Mexico, according to officials. The Los Angeles FBI office on Monday released a newly obtained photo believed to have been taken in Mexico in summer 2025, showing Wedding shirtless in bed with a lion tattoo on his chest, ABC News reports.

The US Embassy in Mexico separately posted a previously unseen image of him in a green shirt with a different haircut and facial hair, but did not specify when or where it was taken. Authorities say Wedding is being protected by the Sinaloa cartel. The State Department recently upped its reward to $15 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction. Wedding is wanted for allegedly running a transnational operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico and Southern California to other parts of the US and Canada.

The FBI says he also allegedly orchestrated multiple murders tied to the drug enterprise, including killings in Canada. FBI Director Kash Patel has likened him to a "modern-day Pablo Escobar." New charges announced last month accuse him of ordering the January murder of a federal witness in Colombia, who was shot in the head multiple times at a restaurant. Wedding and 18 others, including his lawyer, are charged in that case. Seven people in Canada with alleged links to Wedding's organization have been arrested and will face extradition hearings to determine whether they can be sent to the US, reports the National Post.