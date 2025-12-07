Kids Among Fatalities After Rampage at S. African Tavern

A mass shooting carried out Saturday by multiple gunmen in an unlicensed bar near the South African capital left at least 12 people dead, police said. The victims included three children aged 3, 12, and 16. Another 13 people were wounded and being treated in the hospital. Police didn't give details of the ages of those who were injured or their conditions, per the AP.

The shooting happened at a bar inside a hostel in the Saulsville township west of the administrative capital of Pretoria about 4:15am. Ten of the victims died at the scene and two others died at the hospital, police said.

The children killed were a 3-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl. Authorities say they are believed to be related to the owner of the illegal tavern, per the New York Times.