Ex-Nurse Convicted in Brutal Beach Slaying

After four years on the run and a murder trial resulting in a hung jury, former nurse Rajwinder Singh has been convicted of killing an Australian woman whose body turned up on a remote beach in 2018. Toyah Cordingley, 24, was stabbed more than two dozen times while walking her dog on Wangetti beach in North Queensland in October of that year. A day after Cordingley's father came upon her body in a shallow grave, Singh, who was living about two hours south of the crime scene, fled to his native India, leaving behind a wife and three children, the BBC reports.

Identified as a suspect, he spent the next four years on the lam. He was finally arrested in New Delhi after police announced a $1 million reward for information leading to his capture, the Guardian reports. He was extradited and officially charged in March 2023. He faced an initial trial in March of this year. However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict, resulting in a retrial. This time, the jury deliberated for about seven hours before delivering a guilty verdict Monday at Cairns Supreme Court.

Prosecutors built their case on circumstantial evidence, including DNA recovered from a stick at the scene, which experts said was billions of times more likely to have come from Singh than from a random person. They also claimed location data showed Cordingley's phone moving in time with Singh's car after the attack. Cordingley was a health store worker and animal shelter volunteer who was well known in the local community. Singh, a former nurse originally from Punjab in India, will be sentenced Tuesday.