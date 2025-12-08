Pepper Spray Attack Wreaks Havoc at Heathrow

Five people were sent to the hospital and more than 20 others treated at the scene after a group of men deployed pepper spray at London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday. Police initially described a fight involving several people inside a Terminal 3 parking garage, which resulted in a group of men spraying a substance before fleeing. However, the BBC reports a group of men sprayed the substance while stealing a woman's suitcase from an elevator. "It felt like I was in the middle of an attack," one victim tells the outlet. "It was pretty intense." Authorities said the London Ambulance Service treated 21 people at the airport, with five requiring hospital care, per the New York Times . A 3-year-old was reportedly among the victims.

Authorities have stated the incident was not related to terrorism. One man was arrested on suspicion of assault, with the search continuing for additional suspects. The police response created headaches for those arriving and departing from the airport, which is among the busiest in the world. One family said they waited three hours for a shuttle that should've arrived within 15 minutes, per the BBC. Nearby roads were closed for hours, the Times reports. Travelers were told to take public transport, but even National Rail suspended its service to the airport for more than an hour. This event adds to a string of recent disruptions at Heathrow, including a March power outage caused by a fire at a London substation and flight delays in July following a radar malfunction.