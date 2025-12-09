Climber Charged After Partner Dies in Winter Ascent

A mountain tragedy in Austria has taken a legal turn as climber Thomas Plamberger now faces grossly negligent homicide charges following the death of his partner, 33-year-old Kerstin Gurtner, on Grossglockner, the country's highest peak. Per Climbing.com , their winter ascent of the 12,461-foot mountain began on Jan. 18, with both considered experienced and well-prepared, according to Plamberger's lawyer. By that evening, however, severe weather had set in, and Gurtner, exhausted, was left about 100 feet from the summit while Plamberger descended to seek help. Rescue teams reached Gurtner the next day, but she'd already died from exposure.

The Independent notes that temperatures the night Gurtner died felt as low as negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to winds that gusted up to 45mph. Prosecutors allege a series of critical mistakes, per Climbing.com: inexperience, a late start, lack of emergency gear, ignoring worsening weather, failing to signal a police helicopter, and not responding to rescue calls. They assert the 36-year-old Plamberger, as the more experienced climber, held a duty of care that he neglected. Plamberger's defense argues the two were equals in fitness and skill, and that events leading to Gurtner's collapse were unforeseen.

The case, set to go to trial in February, remains mired in conflicting accounts, but prosecutors say Plamberger's actions before and during the climb—especially leaving Gurtner without proper shelter—amount to "exceptionally and conspicuously negligent conduct" under Austrian law and could result in up to three years in prison. Veteran mountain guides say the cascade of poor decisions started even before the climb, arguing that the tragedy began with the choice to attempt the technical route in harsh winter conditions.

"It's very easy to dig yourself into a hole with bad decisions in the mountains," French guide Frederic Degoulet tells Climbing.com. Citing German media, the Tab notes that Plamberger had posted a message on social media about Gurtner's death, writing, "I miss you so much. It hurts so incredibly much." That message has since been deleted.