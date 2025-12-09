Honduras Wants Pardoned Former Leader Back in Jail

Honduras has put out an international arrest warrant for former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, just days after his release from US prison following a pardon by President Trump . The warrant, announced by Attorney General Johel Antonio Zelaya Alvarez on social media, cites money laundering and fraud charges linked to Hernandez's first presidential campaign more than 10 years ago, per the New York Times . Prosecutors allege that between 2010 and 2013, public funds were funneled through private foundations to finance political campaigns, including Hernandez's 2013 bid for office.

The attorney general's announcement coincided with International Anti-Corruption Day and included a 2023 document showing that a Honduran Supreme Court justice had asked Interpol to arrest Hernandez if he were released by US authorities, per the AP. Hernandez's lawyer dismissed the warrant as a "strictly political move" by the ruling Libre Party, which has long criticized the former president.

It's not known where Hernandez, 57, currently is. His wife, who's reportedly in Honduras, has noted only that he's in a "safe place" somewhere in the US, per the Washington Post. Hernandez served as president of Honduras from 2014 to 2022, with his tenure marked by numerous corruption scandals. He was arrested and extradited to the United States in 2022, then convicted on drug trafficking and weapons charges and sentenced to 45 years in prison. US authorities described him as a key figure in a major drug-trafficking conspiracy.

President Trump's pardon of Hernandez came after the former president sent Trump a letter claiming he was a victim of "political persecution" by the Biden administration. The pardon was supported by Trump allies, including Roger Stone. Trump said he believed Hernandez's assessment and described the case as politically motivated. US prosecutors had accused Hernandez of accepting bribes from drug traffickers, including $1 million from Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Hernandez has denied all allegations.