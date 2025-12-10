Miami Elects First Democratic Mayor This Century

Miami has elected its first Democratic mayor in almost 30 years. Eileen Higgins defeated Emilio González, a Republican endorsed by President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, in Tuesday's runoff election, the Miami Herald reports. The post is technically nonpartisan but party politics played a huge role in the election, with prominent Democrats including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg endorsing Higgins, the Herald reports. Higgins, who held her election watch party at the Miami Woman's Club, will be the city's first female mayor. Miami hasn't had a Democratic mayor since 1997.

Higgins, a 61-year-old mechanical engineer and former county commissioner, won with almost 60% of the vote, NBC Miami reports. The mayor-elect, who speaks Spanish, regularly spoke about Trump's immigration crackdown during her campaign. "I've never been prouder to be a Democrat," she told the AP before the results came in. "We're living in the state of Florida, where we have people that are building cages for our residents rather than affordable housing for them."

The victory is a boost for Democrats ahead of next year's midterm elections, the Hill reports. It's a "testament to what Democrats can accomplish when we organize and compete everywhere, including in Miami," Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin said in a statement. "Tonight's result is yet another warning sign to Republicans that voters are fed up with their out-of-touch agenda that is raising costs for working families across the country,"