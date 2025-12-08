Politics | Marjorie Taylor Greene Trump Rips Greene, Demands 60 Minutes Apology President again labels outgoing congresswoman as a 'traitor' By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Dec 8, 2025 1:58 PM CST Copied President Donald Trump is seen with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., as he arrives to address a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) One person who caught Marjorie Taylor Greene's interview on 60 Minutes? President Trump, who unleashed a barrage of insults against the former ally and outgoing congresswoman in a Truth Social post on Monday, reports Fox News. Greene, for her part, had a succinct response. "The only reason Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!)," Trump wrote, misspelling her name. He also used the "traitor" nickname that Greene said in the interview has led to death threats against her. In the interview, Greene had said she was "America First," not MAGA, but Trump said she is neither. "She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple! Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person." At another point, he called her a "low IQ traitor." Trump also took aim at CBS and parent Paramount for airing the interview and demanded a "complete and total APOLOGY." He pointed to Paramount's agreement to pay him $16 million over a Kamala Harris interview, and he accused interviewer Lesley Stahl of separately libeling him over a previous report about Hunter Biden's infamous laptop. The Hill notes that Green responded to Trump's broadside later Monday, tweeting, "I AM AMERICA FIRST," and borrowing one of Trump's signature lines: "Thank you for your attention to this matter." Read These Next Want to know how the economy is doing? Check Dollar Tree's stats. New York Times digs into the 'dreaded irony' of Generation X. A kidney recipient died of rabies from the infected donor. Paramount just launched a hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. Report an error