Alina Habba Resigns, Issues Defiant Statement

Alina Habba stepped down as US attorney for New Jersey on Monday, following a federal appeals court ruling that found her appointment to the job was unlawful. Habba, who previously served as a personal attorney to President Trump, had led the New Jersey office since March. Her tenure was extended beyond its expected end date in July by the Justice Department through what the New York Times describes as "a series of complex maneuvers," sparking legal challenges over the legitimacy of her continued service.

The Justice Department had the option to appeal the ruling that she was serving in the role unlawfully to the Supreme Court, but Habba's resignation may allow the department to avoid a potentially precedent-setting legal battle over the president's authority to appoint top federal prosecutors, the Times reports.

"As a result of the Third Circuit's ruling, and to protect the stability and integrity of the office which I love, I have decided to step down," Habba said in a statement. "But do not mistake compliance for surrender. This decision will not weaken the Justice Department and it will not weaken me."

Habba said she would remain at the Justice Department in a new role as a senior adviser to Attorney General Pam Bondi, NJ.com reports. "My fight will now stretch across the country," she said. "Make no mistake, you can take the girl out of New Jersey, but you cannot take New Jersey out of the girl."

It remains unclear who will be appointed to lead the New Jersey office in her absence. When Habba's term expired in July, a panel of judges appointed her deputy, Desiree Leigh Grace, to succeed her. Bondi, however, fired Grace, blaming "politically minded judges" for Habba's removal, NJ.com reports.