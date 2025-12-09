Zelensky Rejects Giving Up Territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made clear on Monday that Ukraine will not give up any territory to Russia, firmly rejecting a central demand from Moscow that has been echoed in President Trump's latest peace proposal. Zelensky made the statement after meeting with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany in London, the Washington Post reports. The development could signal the end of Trump's proposal, which has been criticized as basically reflecting Russian President Vladimir Putin's wish list.

"Under our laws, under international law—and under moral law—we have no right to give anything away," Zelensky said. "That is what we are fighting for." Trump's plan reportedly includes provisions that would bar Ukraine from joining NATO and grant Russia control over portions of Ukraine it does not occupy now. Ukraine and its European allies have argued the plan is too favorable to Russia and lacks sufficient security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky said Ukraine is receptive to a deal, telling reporters that "explicitly anti-Ukrainian provisions" have been removed from Trump's plan.

Trump was critical of Zelensky over the weekend for not having already agreed to his plan, and European leaders backed up Ukraine's president on Monday. "We stand with Ukraine," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, per the Hill. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron also went to London. The group has been united in saying Russia should not benefit from new international boundaries imposed by force, per the Post. Putin makes the illegal case that Russia has annexed four regions of Ukraine, as well as Crimea, which it took over a decade ago. Russian forces have occupied nearly that much land during the war on Ukraine.