2,397 Golden Retrievers Got Together to Hang Out

A passerby could hear the cacophony from miles away in the Argentine capital, the unmistakable sound of 2,397 dogs barking—and breaking the unofficial world record for the largest-ever gathering of golden retrievers. Excitement pulsed through Bosques de Palermo, a sprawling park in Buenos Aires, as golden retriever-owners transformed the park's grassy expanse into a sea of bright yellow fur. As the AP reports, dog owners of all ages plopped down on picnic blankets with their beloved goldens to take in the surreal sight of so many other, exceptionally similar-looking ones.

Families posed for pet selfies under the blazing Southern Hemisphere's summer sun. Attendees swapped fun facts about their favorite breed—such as goldens' famed ability to sniff out low blood sugar and cancer—and shared stories of their retrievers comforting them throughout all of life's ups and downs. "Since we were children, she's been a constant presence in our family. ... We've done everything together," said Nicolás Orellana, a 26-year-old whose family drove an hour and a half for the event. "It's a type of dog that's known to create a special bond," he said, kneeling to pet 13-year-old Luna.

Through the tsunami of tail-wagging and treat-giving, 10 volunteers clad in yellow vests roved with clipboards to register each golden retriever. After hours of meticulous counting, the final number came in late Monday. With 2,397 golden retrievers recorded, the event's organizer, Fausto Duperre, announced that Argentina had broken the informal world record set last year when an event in Vancouver drew 1,685 goldens. "This is a historic event," gushed Duperre, a 28-year-old Argentine actor who has become something of a golden retriever influencer on social media, where he regularly posts content about his 10-year-old golden Oli.

High hopes for a big group photo of the dogs alone on the field faded as it became clear that the dogs weren't much interested in being separated from their owners. Some said they were expecting total chaos, but were surprised that it turned out to be easy and delightful—like the dogs themselves. "I was afraid I would lose her, I was afraid she would fight," said Elena Deleo, 64, stroking her golden retriever Angie. "But no, they're all affectionate, all gentle. ... It's just a very lovely experience."