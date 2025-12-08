Trump Jr. Says His Dad Might Give Up on Ukraine

Donald Trump Jr. raised eyebrows at the Doha Forum in Qatar over the weekend by suggesting President Trump might "walk away" from Ukraine unless the nation agrees to a peace deal with Russia. Speaking to an audience of international officials and policy experts, the president's eldest son sharply criticized Ukraine's government, citing long-standing corruption as a key factor fueling the conflict with Russia, Politico reports. Trump Jr. also called out Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, describing him as a "borderline deity" to the political left and noting that one of Zelensky's top aides, Andriy Yermak, recently resigned amid a corruption investigation.

Trump Jr. acknowledged that Zelensky himself hasn't been accused of corruption. When pressed about US support for Ukraine, Trump Jr. replied, "I think he may" walk away, referring to his father. He described the president's unpredictability as a strategic advantage, claiming it forces other leaders to "deal in an intellectually honest capacity." He also said the Trump administration "wants peace" and "wants to stop the death." He argued that the threat of drug cartels is more dangerous to the United States than the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump Jr. also claimed that half the supercars he saw in a summertime visit to Monaco had Ukrainian license plates, the Guardian reports. "Do you think that was earned in Ukraine?" he asked. He said "the rich fled and they left what they believed to be the peasant class to fight these wars." Back in 2023, Le Monde reported that a few dozen of Ukraine's richest families had fled to villas in the south of France.

Trump Jr. laughed off questions about whether his father would attempt to seek a third term, calling the idea "trolling" and joking about the reaction it provokes from political opponents, Politico reports. "It is funny to watch the leftist heads explode every time he brings it up," he said. At another event in Qatar earlier this year, Trump Jr. didn't rule out running for president "one day."