'Megaquake' Risk Rises After 7.5 Japan Quake

A powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off northern Japan late Monday, injuring 23 people and triggering a tsunami in Pacific coast communities, officials said. Authorities warned of possible aftershocks and an increased risk of a megaquake.
- The Japanese government was still assessing damages from the tsunami and late-evening quake, which struck at about 11:15pm in the Pacific Ocean, around 50 miles off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main Honshu island, the AP reports. "I've never experienced such a big shaking," convenience store owner Nobuo Yamada told the public broadcaster NHK in the Aomori prefecture town of Hachinohe.