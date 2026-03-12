At 85, James Clyburn Decides He's Not Done

James Clyburn isn't heading for the exits just yet. The 85-year-old South Carolina Democrat announced on Thursday that he'll seek an 18th term in the House, staking out a different path from other senior party figures who've opted to retire, and effectively challenging calls for new blood in Washington, per the New York Times. The longtime power broker's move comes as Democrats are feeling bullish about their chances of retaking the House in November, a shift that could make Hakeem Jeffries the first Black speaker—a milestone Clyburn has said he wants to see.
Clyburn, a former No. 3 House Democrat and the chamber's highest-ranking Black member for years, already gave up his leadership post in 2022 as part of a handoff to younger leaders. Unlike Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer, however, who also stepped away from their leadership roles, Clyburn is choosing to remain in Congress; Pelosi and Hoyer have both indicated they'll exit at the end of their current terms. Speaking at South Carolina Democratic headquarters, Clyburn framed his reelection bid as a continuation of his decades in public service and brushed off age concerns, saying he's fit for another term and ready to run a "very vigorous" campaign, per the Washington Post. The AP notes that he won his last reelection bid by 20-plus percentage points.