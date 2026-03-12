At 85, James Clyburn Decides He's Not Done

James Clyburn isn't heading for the exits just yet. The 85-year-old South Carolina Democrat announced on Thursday that he'll seek an 18th term in the House, staking out a different path from other senior party figures who've opted to retire, and effectively challenging calls for new blood in Washington, per the New York Times . The longtime power broker's move comes as Democrats are feeling bullish about their chances of retaking the House in November, a shift that could make Hakeem Jeffries the first Black speaker—a milestone Clyburn has said he wants to see.

Clyburn, a former No. 3 House Democrat and the chamber's highest-ranking Black member for years, already gave up his leadership post in 2022 as part of a handoff to younger leaders. Unlike Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer, however, who also stepped away from their leadership roles, Clyburn is choosing to remain in Congress; Pelosi and Hoyer have both indicated they'll exit at the end of their current terms. Speaking at South Carolina Democratic headquarters, Clyburn framed his reelection bid as a continuation of his decades in public service and brushed off age concerns, saying he's fit for another term and ready to run a "very vigorous" campaign, per the Washington Post. The AP notes that he won his last reelection bid by 20-plus percentage points.