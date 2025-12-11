DoorDash Driver Allegedly Sprays Mystery Substance on Food Order

Authorities in Indiana are investigating disturbing allegations after a DoorDash driver was accused of spraying an "irritant substance" onto a customer's food delivery, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. The incident came to light after Mark Cardin reported that his wife began choking and vomiting after taking a bite from their order, which was delivered Saturday night from a local fast-food restaurant, NBC News reports.

Cardin said he then noticed a red substance on the bag and reviewed his home's doorbell camera footage, which appears to show the driver spraying something on the food before leaving. The sheriff's office has not yet identified the driver and no arrests have been made. Authorities are still working to verify the authenticity of the video, which was provided to NBC, though Sheriff Noah Robinson said there is no immediate reason to doubt its legitimacy. Cardin says he and his wife had never met the driver before, and had left a tip when placing the order, 14 News reports.

Investigators have not disclosed what steps are being taken to determine the nature of the substance involved, but Cardin believes it was pepper spray. DoorDash responded to the allegations by revoking the driver's access to the platform and stated that it is cooperating with law enforcement. The company emphasized that it has "zero tolerance" for such behavior. Cardin said his wife recovered within 10 minutes of the incident. He attempted to contact the driver but found himself blocked, prompting him to reach out to DoorDash and local authorities. If the accusations are substantiated, Sheriff Robinson said the driver could face charges ranging from misdemeanor battery to felony food tampering.