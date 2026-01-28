Report: In Prior Run-In, ICE Left Pretti With Broken Bone

Alex Pretti, the ICU nurse fatally shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis over the weekend, had broken bones from a prior run-in with the agency, CNN reports. He was reportedly tackled by agents while protesting their activities a week before his death, landing with a broken rib. It's unclear how CNN obtained the information. The outlet reports the incident was documented by federal immigration officers, meaning Pretti was known to them ahead of the encounter that would end his life. However, the Department of Homeland Security said its law enforcement "has no record of this incident."

"That day, he thought he was going to die," according to CNN's source, who reportedly spoke to Pretti about the incident. The individual said Pretti had stopped his vehicle and starting yelling and blowing a whistle after seeing ICE agents chasing a family. He said he was then tackled by five agents, suffering a broken rib when one allegedly put weight on his back. Meanwhile, the woman in a pink coat who recorded footage of Pretti's shooting death tells CNN that she has little faith in the federal investigation and has yet to be contacted as a witness.

The report comes as a GoFundMe campaign for Pretti's loved ones has raised nearly $1.7 million, with more than 40,000 donations, per the Star Tribune. Among them: $10,000 from hedge fund manager and activist investor Bill Ackman, who also gave $10,000 to a separate GoFundMe for officer Ryan Ross, who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. Ackman said he had intended to donate to Good's family as well, but their fundraiser had already closed; it brought in nearly $1.5 million from more than 38,000 donations, including a $50,000 anonymous gift. The Ross campaign has topped $790,000 from over 16,700 donors.