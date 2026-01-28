Trump Calls Out Minneapolis Mayor's 'Very Serious Violation'

President Trump is accusing Minneapolis' mayor of crossing a legal line over immigration enforcement. In a Truth Social post Wednesday, the former president said Mayor Jacob Frey is "playing with fire" after Frey publicly declared that the city "does not, and will not, enforce federal immigration laws."

Frey had made the comments after meeting with White House border czar Tom Homan, who was sent to Minneapolis this week amid the outcry over the killing of Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol officer. Frey, a Democrat, said he told Homan that the federal immigration crackdown has harmed Minneapolis and nearby communities and strained local police.

Replying on X to Trump's post, Frey wrote: "The job of our police is to keep people safe, not enforce fed immigration laws. I want them preventing homicides, not hunting down a working dad who contributes to MPLS & is from Ecuador. It's similar to the policy your guy Rudy had in NYC," Frey wrote. "Everyone should feel safe calling 911."

The BBC notes that as mayor, Rudy Giuliani "advocated for the rights and protection of undocumented migrants." Frey said city officials would stay in contact with Homan's team even as they decline to help carry out federal immigration enforcement. Republicans quickly pushed back. Vice President JD Vance replied to Frey on X, asking whether federal law enforcement officers "should feel safe calling 911," and contending they do not because the mayor has told city police not to assist them.