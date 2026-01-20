How This 'College Football Miracle' Came to Be

Indiana is the new champion of college football, and sportswriters are making the case that it would be a mistake to underestimate that extraordinary reality. In fact, writes Stewart Mandel at the Athletic, this "was the most remarkable story in modern sports history," not just college football. Mandel ticks off his reasons, including 64-year-old coach Curt Cignetti, who "defied the modern coaching trajectory in every way." Most coaching giants made their names in their 30s or 40s. "Cignetti did not get his first power-conference head-coaching job until he was 62, and yet he embraced the sport's new roster-building model more feverishly than any of them and shot straight to the top of the ladder."