Amanda Seyfried on Charlie Kirk Slam: 'Not F---ing Apologizing'

Amanda Seyfried isn't walking back her criticism of Charlie Kirk , even as backlash continues over her remarks after the conservative activist's killing in September. In a new interview with fashion site Who What Wear , the Oscar-nominated actor was asked about an Instagram comment in which she called Kirk "hateful." Mediaite notes she also put up a separate post that also appeared to reference Kirk: "You can't invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating." Seyfried now says she stands by her words. "I'm not f---ing apologizing for that," she tells WWW. "I mean, for f---'s sake."

Seyfried adds that her perspective was grounded in "actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes." The 40-year-old actor said she felt her initial reaction had been distorted online, and that posting again on Instagram with a follow-up message was her way of "getting my voice back" after it was "stolen and recontextualized." In that message, posted shortly after Kirk's death, Seyfriend insisted her intent wasn't to "add fuel to a fire," writing that it's possible to be irked about "misogyny and racist rhetoric" while also believing Kirk's murder was "disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable." More from her WWW interview here.