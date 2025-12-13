TSA Provides Passenger Lists to Accelerate Deportations

Immigration officers have gained a powerful new tool at US airports: full access to lists of upcoming airline passengers. Under a program that began in March but had not been disclosed, the Transportation Security Administration regularly sends Immigration and Customs Enforcement the names of travelers who are scheduled to fly, according to documents reviewed by the New York Times . ICE then compares those names with its database of people with final deportation orders and dispatches agents to detain passengers, often just before boarding. A former ICE official said that in one region, about three-quarters of flagged names led to arrests.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had "reversed the horrendous Biden-era policy that allowed aliens in our country illegally to jet around our country and do so without identification," a spokesperson said in a statement, per CNBC. "Under President Trump, TSA and DHS will no longer tolerate this." The TSA historically used airline passenger data only for security screening, such as checking names against terrorism watch lists, not for routine immigration or criminal enforcement. Opponents inside and outside government warn that using airports as arrest sites could slow security lines, unsettle travelers, and shrink the spaces where undocumented people feel safe moving about.

Supporters in ICE describe the data-sharing as a "force multiplier" that helps an agency under pressure to meet Trump administration goals for arrests, per the Times. Immigrant advocates say the strategy is designed to intimidate and can lead to rapid deportations before people can challenge their cases. The program's reach was visible in the case of 19-year-old college student Any Lucía Lopez Belloza, who was detained at Boston Logan Airport last month as she tried to fly to Texas to visit family, then deported.