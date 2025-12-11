Newsom Shares AI Clip of Trump, Aides in Handcuffs

Gavin Newsom just answered a White House "cuffing season" video with one of his own—this time putting President Trump in digital handcuffs. The California governor on Wednesday posted an AI-generated clip on X that shows Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller sitting on a stoop as the words "It's cuffing season" appear, reports the Hill . The trio then pop up in the back of a car, lifting their bound hands to their faces as if crying, before the video cuts to them seemingly heading toward a courthouse flanked by police, reporters, and onlookers snapping photos. Singer SZA's track "Big Boys" plays over the montage.

Newsom's post was a direct response to a White House video that used the same song over footage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers making arrests, captioned: "We heard it's cuffing szn. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America." That clip and similar ones have drawn sharp backlash from artists. SZA accused the administration on X of "rage baiting artists for free promo" and called the tactic "Evil n Boring," while pop singer Sabrina Carpenter previously labeled the White House's use of her own music in a similar ICE video "evil and disgusting."

The governor has increasingly leaned on AI imagery to needle Trump. Last week he shared a fake image of himself getting an "inaugural Kohl's Peace Prize" after Trump received a FIFA Peace Prize instead of the Nobel he has long sought. In October, his campaign posted an AI mashup of Trump as Marie Antoinette, captioned, "NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!"—a jab at Republican priorities during a government funding fight and a controversial White House construction project. Newsom, often mentioned as a 2028 Democratic contender, recently said he's "softened" to Trump's talk of a third term—not because he supports it, he added, but because he thinks Trump's "regime" will be measured "not in decades, but in years."