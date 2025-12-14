Cops Detain Person of Interest in Brown University Shooting

Two people were killed and nine wounded
Posted Dec 14, 2025 6:58 AM CST
Cops Detain Person of Interest in Brown University Shooting
Police S.W.A.T. team members gather inside Brown University's Sciences Library after a shooting Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Providence, R.I.   (Lily Speredelozzi/The Sun Chronicle via AP)

Police have detained a person of interest in Saturday's fatal shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island that left two people dead and nine wounded, reports NBC News. No details were immediately provided about him, including what the motive might be.

  • Police said surveillance video from the shooting showed the shooter, clad all in black, walking away from the scene, reports the AP. Providence police chief Col. Oscar Perez said after the arrest that authorities were not currently looking for anyone else. Perez said the suspect was in his 30s.

  • The shooting took place inside an engineering building at the school. Authorities say the gunman burst into a classroom on the first floor of the Barus and Holley building, where a review session for a final exam in economics was taking place, and opened fire, per the New York Times.
  • Of the nine wounded, seven were in stable condition, one was in critical, and another was released. All of those shot were believed to be students, said University President Christina Paxson.
  • The school has lifted its shelter-in-place advisory. "The people of Providence should breathe a little easier this morning," said Mayor Smiley early Sunday.

