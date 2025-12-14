Second School Shooting Leaves Student 'Really Angry'

A Brown University sophomore who lived through the Parkland high school massacre in Florida has now survived a second campus shooting, an experience she said feels horrifyingly familiar. Twenty-year-old Zoe Weissman was on Brown's Providence, Rhode Island, campus on Saturday when a gunman opened fire, killing at least two people, People reports. Weissman told MS NOW that her reaction was immediate and visceral: "I'm really angry that this is happening to me all over again. And I'm just in shock."

Weissman, who later attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, was a student at the adjacent Westglades Middle School a former student shot 17 people to death in 2018, per NBC News. "I think, mentally, I feel like I'm 12 again," she said. "This feels exactly how I felt in 2018." She was in her dorm at Brown when the attack took place and didn't leave her room the rest of the day. It was also the second school shooting Mia Tretta has lived through.

She was shot when a student opened fire at Saugus High School north of Los Angeles in 2019. Her best friend was one of the two people killed. Fear of a shooting already had kept Tretta from walking into a campus library at Brown, per NBC. "No one in this country even assumes it's going to happen to them," she said. "Once it happens to you, you assume or are told it will never happen again, and obviously that is not the case." Other students are in similar positions, Weissman said, including those who survived a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan and another at Michigan State University. "We're going to get to a point where there's more people like myself who survived two of these," she said.