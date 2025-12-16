Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Inspired by Islamic State: Police

A mass shooting in which 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach was "a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State," Australia's federal police commissioner Krissy Barrett said Tuesday. The suspects were a father and son, aged 50 and 24, authorities have said. The older man was shot dead while his son was being treated at a hospital on Tuesday. There are 25 people still being treated in hospitals after Sunday's massacre, 10 of them in critical condition. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a news conference Tuesday that officials were making their first comments about the suspects' ideologies because of evidence they had obtained, including "the presence of Islamic State flags in the vehicle that has been seized," the AP reports.

Meanwhile, Australian leaders promised on Monday to immediately overhaul already-tough gun control laws, the AP reports. Among the new measures proposed would be a limit on the number of guns someone can own and a review of licenses held over time. Those and other actions would represent a significant update to the landmark national firearms agreement, which virtually banned rapid-fire rifles after a gunman killed 35 people in Tasmania in 1996, galvanizing the country into action. The proposals were announced after the authorities revealed that the older suspected gunman had held a gun license for a decade and amassed his six guns legally.

Leaders of the federal and state governments on Monday also proposed restricting gun ownership to Australian citizens, a measure that would have excluded the older suspect, who came to Australia in 1998 on a student visa and became a permanent resident after marrying a local woman. Officials wouldn't confirm what country he had migrated from. His son, who doesn't have a gun license, is an Australian-born citizen. Government leaders also proposed the "additional use of criminal intelligence" in deciding who was eligible for a gun license. (US Jewish groups are urging heightened security at public events.)