Erika Kirk to Confront Candace Owens' Wild Claims

Turning Point USA's promised response to Candace Owens, the podcaster spreading conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination, has been shelved, with Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, now set to meet Owens behind closed doors. Kirk, who has taken over her husband's role as executive director of TPUSA, said she will meet Owens in person on Monday to discuss the conservative star's claims about her husband's shooting death, per Axios . "Public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting," Kirk wrote on X . Owens replied that she is "very much looking forward" to the conversation.

The move comes after weeks of intensifying friction. Since Charlie Kirk was killed on Sept. 10, Owens has used her podcast and social media channels to promote unsupported theories suggesting TPUSA insiders, pro-Israel Americans, and even the French military may have been involved. She has also questioned Erika Kirk's motives. TPUSA had mostly tried to ignore the feud, but earlier this month producer Blake Neff announced a detailed livestream rebuttal to Owens' accusations, which has now been postponed.

Erika Kirk recently began speaking out more forcefully, telling Fox News that Owens was making significant money by attacking people close to her and declaring at a CBS town hall that Owens needed to "stop." The clash underscores a broader fracture on the right: Owens, once a TPUSA insider and ally of Charlie Kirk, has increasingly aligned herself with anti-Zionist and conspiracy-oriented figures while drawing criticism from other conservative influencers, who accuse her of exploiting Kirk's death—an allegation she rejects. The dispute has become one of the most combustible episodes in an already divided MAGA media world.