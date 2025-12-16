World  | 
Vatican

Vatican Unveils Nativity Scene, Lights Christmas Tree

82-foot spruce is from German-speaking Italian province
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 15, 2025 7:30 PM CST
Vatican Unveils Nativity Scene, Lights Christmas Tree
A nativity scene designed and crafted in Nocera Inferiore and Sarno in southern Italy, is lit up in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, Dec.15, 2025.   (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The Vatican unveiled its Nativity scene Monday and lit the 82-foot Christmas tree that towers above it in St. Peter's Square as a band, chorus, and dancers in traditional costumes from Italy's northernmost South Tyrol province performed. The spruce tree hailed from Italy's German-speaking majority autonomous province on the Austrian border, while the life-size Nativity scene was designed by the Nocera Inferiore-Sarno diocese in the southern Campania province, featuring architectural elements from the region, the AP reports.

The deputy governor of South Tyrol, Rosmarie Pamer, underlined that three language groups live together peacefully in South Tyrol: Italian, German, and Ladino. "This is not to be taken for granted, but is a great gift and a great fortune," she said. The inauguration of the Nativity scene and tree lighting are part of Christmas season events that also will include a Christmas Eve Mass and the traditional Urbi et Orbi, or "To the City and the World," address by the pope on Christmas Day. This holiday season will close the Jubilee Year opened by the late Pope Francis.

Pope Leo XIV did not attend the evening inauguration of the tree and creche, but earlier in the day, during an audience with the donors of the Vatican's Christmas decorations, he denounced the antisemitic violence behind the Hanukkah massacre in Sydney, Australia.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X