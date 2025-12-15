Evacuations Ordered After Seattle-Area Levee Fails

Officials ordered immediate evacuations in three south Seattle suburbs Monday and warned of possible "life-threatening flash flooding" after a levee failed following a week of heavy rains. The evacuation order from King County in Washington state covered homes and businesses east of the Green River in parts of Kent, Auburn, and Tukwila, the AP reports. The National Weather Service, meanwhile, issued a flash flood warning covering nearly 47,000 people. "Conditions are dangerous and access routes may be lost at any time," the weather service said in a post on X. "Go north or south of evacuated area away from flooding waters. Do not drive or walk through standing or moving water. Turn around, don't drown. Do not drive around barricades or road closures."