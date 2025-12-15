Evacuations Ordered After Seattle-Area Levee Fails

Officials ordered immediate evacuations in three south Seattle suburbs Monday and warned of possible "life-threatening flash flooding" after a levee failed following a week of heavy rains. The evacuation order from King County in Washington state covered homes and businesses east of the Green River in parts of Kent, Auburn, and Tukwila, the AP reports. The National Weather Service, meanwhile, issued a flash flood warning covering nearly 47,000 people. "Conditions are dangerous and access routes may be lost at any time," the weather service said in a post on X. "Go north or south of evacuated area away from flooding waters. Do not drive or walk through standing or moving water. Turn around, don't drown. Do not drive around barricades or road closures."
The warning was issued just before noon local time after the Desimone Levee on the Green River failed, KING5 reports. The levee is just east of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, reports CNN. The levee breach followed days of heavy rain and flooding last week that inundated communities, forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and prompted scores of rescues throughout western Washington state. Another atmospheric river dumped more rain on the region Monday, and a third storm is expected to hit Thursday, CNN reports.