Hegseth: We're Not Releasing Video of Second Boat Strike

The Pentagon says video of a deadly strike on a suspected drug-running boat that killed a pair of survivors will not be released to the public. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters Tuesday that the complete, unedited video of the Sept. 2 operation, in which 11 people were killed, will remain classified, reports the Hill . Hegseth, speaking after a closed briefing with senators, said the decision follows "long-standing" Pentagon policy against releasing top-secret operational video.

During the operation, the military carried out a total of four strikes on the boat off Venezuela that US officials say was likely loaded with cocaine. The first strike killed nine people onboard. A second, approved by Adm. Frank Bradley, killed two survivors that lawmakers who have seen the footage say were clinging to the boat, per Axios. Additional strikes later sank the vessel.

The full video will be shown to members of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees when Bradley appears before them Wednesday, according to a congressional aide. Some Democratic lawmakers have questioned whether the follow-up strike on survivors complied with international law. Senators who attended Tuesday's briefing were not shown the footage.