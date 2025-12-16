After SNL Roast, Uber Unveils 'YOUBER'

Your Uber habit now comes with a highlight reel, and maybe a reality check. Days after Saturday Night Live lampooned the idea of an "Uber Eats Wrapped" that exposes just how much people spend on late-night nuggets and other takeout, Uber rolled out something strikingly similar in real life. The company on Monday launched "YOUBER," a year-end summary that pulls together users' activity across both Uber rides and Uber Eats orders in a Spotify-style recap, per Business Insider .

"Because yes, being in the top 10% of Taco Bell orderers, or always choosing Uber Comfort really does say something about you," the company says in a release. It's not clear whether SNL knew this was coming, or whether Uber rushed something out in response to the sketch; neither Uber nor NBCUniversal commented. But the real feature hits many of the same notes as the parody that imagined people happily embracing data tracking—right up until they see what the data actually says. In the skit, one character learns he's eaten more chicken nuggets than nearly anyone else, while another is told his "Uber Eats age" is "Dead." A third discovers he's blown $24,000 on delivery in a year, prompting a muffled scream into a pillow.

In the real version, US users can tap a "YOUBER" banner in the Uber app to see where they traveled, how often they sprung for fancier ride options like Uber Comfort, and which restaurants kept drawing them back. The recap also assigns one of 14 "Uber Personality Profiles," such as "Do-Gooder" for fans of electric vehicles, "Rise & Shiner" for those who grab rides at the crack of dawn, and "Delivery Darling" for people who lean heavily on deliveries. And, as with every modern year-in-review option, the company encourages you not just to look but to share. A built-in button lets users post their stats, whether they're proud of their patterns or just willing to publicly own them.