SNL Writer Seeks Public's Help Finding Missing Sister

Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie is turning to the public for help as Los Angeles police search for his missing sister, Christina Lynn Downer. In an Instagram post shared Monday, the 40-year-old comedy writer said his family fears the 38-year-old may be in danger and asked followers to circulate her information, per People. "We are worried that she isn't safe," he wrote, adding that his sister, who may be using her maiden name Fowlie, was last seen in Los Angeles.