SNL Writer Seeks Public's Help Finding Missing Sister

Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie is turning to the public for help as Los Angeles police search for his missing sister, Christina Lynn Downer. In an Instagram post shared Monday, the 40-year-old comedy writer said his family fears the 38-year-old may be in danger and asked followers to circulate her information, per People. "We are worried that she isn't safe," he wrote, adding that his sister, who may be using her maiden name Fowlie, was last seen in Los Angeles.
The LAPD says Downer "was last contacted in late November." Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5-foot-1, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD and reference case number 25237639. (Fowlie has been with SNL since 2022, with the viral "Domingo" sketch among his most well-known.)