Billionaire Donates to GoFundMe for ICE Agent in Minneapolis Shooting

Money is pouring in for a federal agent at the center of a fatal Minneapolis shooting, even as questions mount over whether he's allowed to take it. A GoFundMe set up for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross, who allegedly shot and killed Renee Nicole Good on Wednesday, has raised nearly $600,000. The organizer, identified as Michigan resident Clyde Emmons, says he launched the fundraiser after seeing what he called "media bs about a domestic terrorist" getting her own GoFundMe, a reference to a separate campaign for Good that surpassed $1.5 million before being closed. Emmons wrote that Ross' actions were "1000 percent justified" and that the money is intended to support the agent. The goal was originally set at $550,000, TMZ reports, but was later increased to $800,000.

The highest-profile contributor so far is billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who gave $10,000. In a post on X, Ackman said he chose that amount because he planned to match it with a donation to Good's fundraiser, only to find it already shut down. He called the case a tragedy and emphasized his support for the principle that people are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Daily Beast describes Ackman as a "MAGA billionaire" and conservative. Another big donation, $5,000, was listed as anonymous, USA Today reports. Whether Ross can ultimately receive the funds is not settled. Federal ethics rules generally bar government employees from accepting outside payments as extra compensation for their official work, though they can receive personal gifts clearly tied to private relationships rather than their positions.

Ross shot Good after ICE officers ordered her out of her Honda Pilot on a residential street; authorities say she tried to drive away as Ross stood in front of the vehicle, and he fired three times, striking her in the head. What each of them intended in those moments is disputed. Ross' actions have been publicly defended by leading Trump administration figures, including Vice President JD Vance and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who say he acted in self-defense. But protests have broken out across the country to decry the shooting.