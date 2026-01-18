The Flu Drug Doctors Wish You'd Take

Americans are slogging through one of the nastiest flu seasons in decades, and many are overlooking a drug doctors say could make it more bearable. The Atlantic reports that while Tamiflu remains the most familiar antiviral for influenza, many infectious-disease specialists now consider Xofluza—a newer drug approved in 2018—the better option for most patients. Both medications shorten flu symptoms by about a day if taken within the first 48 hours, but both are dramatically underused. Roughly 1.2 million prescriptions for Tamiflu and its generic form were written in 2023, compared with an estimated 40 million flu infections that winter, while Xofluza prescriptions are believed to be just a fraction of that. As University of Washington pediatric infectious-disease specialist Janet Englund puts it, "We are dramatically and drastically underutilizing influenza antivirals."

Doctors' preference for Xofluza comes down to convenience and protection. Unlike Tamiflu's 10-dose, five-day regimen, Xofluza is taken as a single dose and tends to cause fewer gastrointestinal side effects. It also reduces contagiousness faster, likely because it stops the virus from replicating rather than merely blocking its exit from infected cells. Despite those advantages, Xofluza remains harder to access. Generic Tamiflu can cost under $30 without insurance, while Xofluza, still under patent, typically runs $150 to $200 and is less likely to be stocked by pharmacies. CDC guidance emphasizes starting antiviral treatment as soon as possible—especially for high-risk patients—and recommends doing so even before test results are confirmed, highlighting how much timely access matters.

The CDC actually recommends four drugs in its flu arsenal: Besides Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and Xofluza (baloxavir), the agency also lists Relenza (zanamivir) and Rapivab (peramivir), notes CNN. But the story also sees Xofluza as rising in popularity. "One dose. Fewer side effects. More insurances are covering the cost of it now," says Texas pediatrician Ari Brown. "But all of the factors above—cost, ability to swallow a pill, availability can impact that decision."