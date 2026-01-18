Cops: Teen Survives Family's Murder-Suicide

A deadly shooting inside a suburban home in Lakewood, California, has left three members of the same family dead and a 19-year-old daughter as the lone survivor, authorities say. Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say the teen called 911 around 8am Thursday, reporting that her father had fired at her and was now lying on the floor unconscious. She told deputies she woke to the sound of gunfire, then saw her father—identified as 52-year-old Hector Alfaro—approach her with a handgun and shoot at her multiple times without hitting her, reports USA Today . Investigators say he then turned the gun on himself while standing near her.

When deputies searched the Lakewood home, they found Alfaro in the den with a gunshot wound to the upper body. In one bedroom, they discovered his wife, 48, and in another bedroom, they found the couple's younger daughter, 17. Both had been fatally shot, per ABC Los Angeles. Two firearms were recovered inside the residence.

Authorities are treating the case as an apparent murder-suicide and say there is no sign that anyone else was involved. The sheriff's department has released few additional details and says the investigation remains active. "It's hard to process," Jorge Fuentes, the brother-in-law of Alfaro, tells NBC Los Angeles. "It's pain, anger, hard to understand how a person that's supposed to be a protector and a father to those girls would have done something so hideous." Lakewood, a city of about 79,000 residents, lies roughly 15 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.